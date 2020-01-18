Man arrested in shooting of 13 people at Chicago house party

This undated photo provided by the Chicago Police Department shows Keilon Jones. Chicago police say Jones has been charged with attempted murder in a Dec. 22, 2019, shooting at a house party that left 13 people wounded. According to a police statement, Jones was arrested Thursday Jan. 16, 2020. He’s also charged with aggravated battery. Police have said the shooting stemmed from a dispute at a memorial party being held in honor of someone killed in April. (Chicago Police Department via AP)

CHICAGO, Ill. (AP) — Chicago police say a man has been charged with attempted murder in a December shooting at a house party that left 13 people wounded.

According to a police statement, 25-year-old Keilon Jones was arrested Thursday. He’s also charged with aggravated battery.

Police didn’t release any information about how investigators identified Jones.

Police have said the Dec. 22 shooting stemmed from a dispute at a memorial party being held in honor of someone killed in April.

Authorities have said the shooting began inside a house in the city’s Englewood neighborhood and more shots were fired as people began fleeing.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.