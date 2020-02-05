Man arrested in armed robbery at Fort Wayne hotel

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Indiana State Police arrested a man after a month-long investigation into an armed robbery at a Fort Wayne hotel.

Gage C. Oberley

The incident happened Jan. 9 at the Economy Inn at 3340 W Coliseum Blvd. Police were called there on a reported shooting, but at the scene, a man said he had been beaten and robbed at gunpoint in the parking lot.

Fort Wayne Police and the Indiana State Police then “continued diligently following investigative leads in this case,” according to a release from Indiana State Police.

Eventually, 20-year-old Gage C. Oberley was named a suspect.

Late Tuesday night, Fort Wayne Police Gang Task Force officers arrested Oberly during a traffic stop. He’s facing felony charges of robbery, theft and possession of a handgun without a license.