Man arrested for the stabbing death of 75-year-old woman

Police in Fort Wayne have arrested a man in connection to the stabbing death of 75-year-old Sally Ann Duncan-Sanders of Fort Wayne.

Juan Jose Molina, 61, was arrested Thursday night on charges of Murder and Felony Murder, said Fort Wayne Police Department Public Information Officer Sofia Rosales-Scatena.

EMS and the Fort Wayne Fire Department were called to 3020 Lincolndale Ave. around 5:20 p.m. Tuesday. When they arrived, they found Sanders covered in blood and immediately called police. Sanders was pronounced dead at the scene.

A probable cause affidavit shows Molina and a witness had driven to the area on the day of the stabbing, but Molina got out of the car when they pulled into a neighbor’s driveway.

According to the affidavit, the witness backed out of the driveway and waited for Moline to come back. That is when, according to police, Molina ran back and was covered in blood and carrying a knife.

The witness also told police Molina had her drive him to a undisclosed location where he changed clothes in the garage and put the knife away. The woman told police she was afraid.

A search warrant was issued for that address and police found a woman’s black wallet with red stains that appeared to be blood, according to police.

Officers later received information about where Molina could be and served another search warrant. That is when Molina was arrested and was taken into custody.

Molina appeared to have a black eye to the left side of his face, a scrat underneath his neck, and numerous cuts to his hands covered with band aids, police said.

He was taken to the Allen County Jail without incident.

According to the police affidavit, there were no signs of forced entry at Sanders’ home, but a desk in the dining room was ransacked. The victim’s husband told police he did not know if anything was missing, but an officer noticed Sanders’ wallet was empty.

The police affidavit also shows Sanders had reported a suspicious person near her home in February. When police responded they found Molina there who said he was there helping Sanders’ grandson move property.

The Allen County Coroner’s Office said an autopsy showed Duncan-Sanders died of multiple stab wounds and her death was ruled a homicide.

Molina has been ordered no bond.