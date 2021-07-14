Man arrested for spray painting MLK bridge, statue

A man has been arrested for spray painting the Martin Luther King Jr. bridge and statue 7/14/21 (Photo courtesy of Larry Gist)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A man has been arrested for spray painting the Martin Luther King Jr. bridge and statue Wednesday.

Aung Tint Han, 51 (Photo courtesy of the Fort Wayne Police Department)

Just after 11:30 a.m., officers were sent to the area of the Martin Luther King Jr. bridge after dispatch received a number of calls from citizens about an Asian man defacing the bridge and statue. Police said a concerned citizen who witnessed the vandalism followed the man in his vehicle and told officers where he was.

The man, identified as Aung Tint Han, 51, of Fort Wayne, admitted to the crime. He was also found with spray paint in his car that matched the spray paint at the scene of the crime.

Tint Han was arrested on charges of criminal mischief.

Police said the Department of Public Works removed the spray paint from the bridge and statue.