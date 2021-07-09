Man arrested for shooting into O’Sullivan’s after fight breaks out

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A man has been arrested for reportedly shooting into bar west of downtown Fort Wayne earlier this month.

According to court documents, just after 1:30 a.m. on July 2, Fort Wayne Police officers were sent to O’Sullivan’s Italian Pub at 1808 W. Main St. on reports of shots fired. They learned from bar staff that a man, later identified as Vincent J. Weaver, 27, had gotten into a fight, was removed from the bar and refused re-entry.

Vincent J. Weaver, 27

Witnesses told officers that Weaver then made threats to shoot up O’Sullivan’s before he got into the passenger seat of a red Mustang, according to the probable cause affidavit. The car then left the parking lot and turned north on Runnion Avenue, where shots were allegedly fired.

The witnesses positively identified Weaver as the man during a photo array, the probable cause affidavit said.

According to court documents, police said they were able to view video from the bar’s video system and report that the video viewed matches the accounts given.

Bar staff told police there was an estimated 150 to 180 people inside the bar at the time of the shooting.

“The defendant placed the occupants of the bar at 1808 W. Main St., in grave danger by blindly shooting through the exterior wall into the building. Bullets went leanly through the exterior wall before striking walls inside and stopping,” the probable cause affidavit said.

Police report that Weaver had a prior felony conviction out of the Fairfield Police Department in New Jersey as well as in Allen County. The probable cause affidavit also states that he does not have a valid permit to carry a handgun in the state of Indiana.

On Thursday just before 2 p.m., detectives with the Gang United arrested Weaver at the Sirens Strip Club in Fort Wayne. The probable cause affidavit said he was found with a handgun and 10 round magazine, a second magazine, ammunition as well as 128.5 grams of marijuana.

Weaver is currently facing charges of:

Criminal recklessness

Carrying a handgun without a license

Possession of marijuana

His next hearing is scheduled for July 13 at 11:30 a.m.