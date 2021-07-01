Man arrested for attempted kidnapping at Auburn YMCA childcare

AUBURN, Ind. (WANE) – An Auburn man climbed through a small window and tried to kidnap a woman at a childcare facility in Auburn Tuesday morning.

According to the Auburn Police Department, Matthew Burritt, 39, tried to enter the YMCA Early Learning Center on C.R. 36A, but employees would not let him in the building. He then went through a window and tried to kidnap a woman. She was able to get away. Burritt and the woman did not know each other, police said.

Burritt was taken into custody, but he escaped. Police said they used a Taser on him and were able to recapture him.



Burritt was treated at the hospital and later released back into police custody. He is being held on a $50,000 bond. Burritt’s charges include Kidnapping, Burglary, Escape and Battery.