Man arrested for attacking father with chainsaw

SHIPSHEWANA, Ind. (WANE) — A LaGrange County man was arrested Thursday night for attacking his father with a chainsaw at his home.

Police were called around 7:45 p.m. Thursday to a home in the 11600 block of West S.R. 120 on a report of a battery there.

At the home, police found a man – identified alter as Joseph Daniel Martin, 33, of Shipshewana – “wielding a chainsaw,” according to a report.

The report said Martin’s father, William Martin, told officers his son, Joseph Martin, had attacked him with a chainsaw outside of the home “for unknown reasons.” The chain saw was not running.

Police were able to separate the father and son.

William Martin was taken away in an ambulance for treatment for “numerous lacerations to his head, face and hands,” the report said. His condition was not known.

Joseph Martin was taken into custody. He was treated for a cut on his leg at a LaGrange Hospital then booked into the LaGrange County Jail on charges of Domestic Battery Resulting in Moderate Bodily Injury and Aggravated Battery.

Police said in the report it was unclear why Joseph Martin attacked his father.

The case remains under investigation by the LaGrange County Sheriff’s Office.