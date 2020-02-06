Man arrested, charged with shooting girlfriend

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A man has been arrested on allegations he shot his girlfriend early Sunday.

Around 3:45 a.m. Sunday, 36-year-old Shaheadia Jones walked into St. Joseph Hospital with a gunshot wound, according to police. Jones told investigators she’d been shot by her boyfriend at her Salem Lane home, police said.

The injury to Jones was considered non-life-threateneing.

At the home, police reportedly found “evidence of a shooting,” but not the suspect.

On Wednesday, 31-year-old Timothy R. Swift came into the police department to speak with detectives. He was interviewed and subsequently arrested on charges of Domestic Battery with a Deadly Weapon and Criminal Recklessness.