Man arrested after threatening to shoot police following domestic dispute

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A man was arrested Tuesday after he barricaded himself in a home with his girlfriend after threatening to shoot police following a domestic dispute.

At approximately 4:40 p.m., the Fort Wayne Police Department responded to a reported domestic dispute in the 3600 block of Oliver Street.

Officers were told that the female caller said her boyfriend said he was going to shoot officers if they came to the house. She also added that he had a loaded weapon and was sitting on the porch, the department said. However, before officers arrived, they were told the man had gone back into the home and locked the door.

Responding officers report that they tried to make contact with the man over the phone and he refused to come out of the house and said that he was armed.

Emergency Services Team along with the Crisis Response Team and Air Support Units were called to the scene, the department said.

Police said communications were ongoing with the man. Shortly after 5:45 p.m. the man exited the home and was taken into custody without incident.

The victim along with the man were being interviewed by detectives and charges are pending in this case.

This incident is being investigated by the Fort Wayne Police Department and the Allen County Prosecutor’s Office.