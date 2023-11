ANAHEIM, Ca. (STORYFUL) – A man was arrested at Disneyland in Anaheim, California, on November 26, after he stripped off on the It’s a Small World ride.

Footage by Hunter Kost shows the naked man taking a brief dip and then being carried away by security.

The 26-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of indecent exposure and being under the influence of a controlled substance, according to the Los Angeles Times, who cited police.