Man arrested after stealing vehicle, threatening to harm himself with knife on I-65

JASPER COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A man was arrested Friday morning after stealing a vehicle in Michigan and threatening to harm himself with a knife on I-65.

Friday at approximately 9 a.m., Master Trooper Martin Benner was patrolling I-65 near the 212 mile-marker when he observed a maroon Chevrolet Equinox driving northbound with a flat front tire along the outside shoulder, the press release said. Benner proceeded to follow the vehicle with emergency lights because he believed the driver was attempting to make it to a safe location to change the tire.

As the vehicle approached the exit ramp to Rensselaer, Brenner reports that the driver made an erratic lane change, driving in the lane of travel and not on the shoulder. Benner initiated a traffic stop, curbing the vehicle on the ramp at exit 215.

As Benner was speaking to the driver, the driver requested additional officers as well as medics to be dispatched to the scene, the press release said. The driver then rolled the window up as he was displaying his identification to the trooper.

As additional troopers arrived, Troopers report that a knife was seen in the driver’s possession. The driver continued to make threats of harming himself, resulting in a hostage negotiator being called to the scene.

As the negotiations with the subject broke down, troopers report being able to get into the vehicle and the man was taken into custody without harming himself or any officers.

The man was transported to an area hospital where he was medically cleared and later processed for booking at the Jasper County Jail.

Troopers report that the vehicle was reportedly stolen in Michigan, the result of a carjacking in Huron County. Additional crimes were also to have taken place in Michigan in Muskegon and Mason Counties.

The suspect has been identified as Carl A. Rienhold, 26, from Fountain, MI. He is being held at the Jasper County Jail for warrants to be filed in Michigan and extradition back to that state. He is preliminarily charged in Jasper County with the following offenses:

Auto Theft- Level 6 Felony

Theft- Class A Misdemeanor

Resisting Law Enforcement- Class A Misdemeanor

Possession of Marijuana- Class B Misdemeanor

Possession of Paraphernalia- Class C Misdemeanor

Assisting at the scene were the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department, Rensselaer Police Department, Jasper County EMS, and the Jasper County Animal Control. There were two dogs inside the vehicle.

All persons named in this release are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in court. All charges mentioned are merely accusations, actual charges will be determined by the Jasper County Prosecutor’s Office.