FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A man was arrested Wednesday morning after a short standoff in a mobile home.

Police were called around 7:15 a.m. to a home in the 5700 block of Alta Vista Court in the Valley Hills West mobile home park off West Washington Center Road on a report of a domestic disturbance.

A woman told authorities her friend sent her a video and said she was locked in her bedroom along with her child, and the door was barricaded, according to a police report.

When the man learned police had been called, he let the woman and her 7-year-old child go, police said.

When police arrived, the man – identified as 32-year-old Daniel Barlag – refused to come out and barricaded himself inside the home. Police said they attempted to compel him to come out but he refused repeatedly, police said.

At that point, the Fort Wayne Police Department’s Emergency Service Team, Crisis Response Team, and Air Support Unit were called in.

After Barlag continued to refuse to come out, the Emergency Service Team went into the home. At that point, Barlag came out of a room and surrendered, police said.

Barlag was arrested on a preliminary charge of Level 5 felony Criminal Confinement.

No one was hurt in the incident.