(KHOU) – A man accused of robbing at least a dozen food trucks across the Houston area was arrested Friday.

Edenilson Benavides-Cornelio was arrested shortly after Houston police identified him as the suspect via Twitter. He is charged with aggravated robbery.

Details of his arrest were not shared.

Benavides-Cornelio is accused of at least 12 armed food truck robberies from Aug. 9 to Aug. 21. In at least one of the robberies, police said he was caught on camera stealing from a north Houston food truck with a sawed-off shotgun.