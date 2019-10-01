Man arrested after meth and weed found during stop, police say

David Reed

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A Syracuse man was arrested after police reportedly pulled him over and found meth and marijuana, along with paraphernalia, in his Buick.

On Sept. 25, police pulled over 46-year-old David C. Reed’s Buick along Hatchery Road, near the southern end of Lake Wawasee. During the stop, a Winona Lake Police K9 alerted about the possible presence of narcotics in the vehicle.

During a search, police found methamphetamine, paraphernalia, marijuana, weight scales and empty plastic bags, according to a Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office report.

Reed was arrested on charges of Level 4 felony Dealing Methamphetamine, Level 5 felony Possession of Methamphetamine, and Level 6 felony Possession of Methamphetamine, as well as misdemeanor charges including two counts of Possession of Marijuana and one count of Possession of Paraphernalia.

