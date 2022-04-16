JOPLIN, Mo. (KSNF/KODE) — At least two vehicles were totaled Friday afternoon in Joplin during a high-speed pursuit with a stolen Jeep.

The police chase started in Newton County, when deputies began to pursue a 1997 Jeep Wrangler, recently stolen from a residence in Jasper County.

As the suspect in the stolen vehicle lead police northbound on Schifferdecker Avenue, he sped through the intersection of 20th and Schifferdecker, causing at least two vehicles to crash; one of those involved in the wreck was a Newton County Sheriff’s SUV.

At least one person involved in the crash was taken to a Joplin hospital with unknown injuries.

The condition of the Newton County Sheriff’s Deputy who was involved in that crash is also unknown.

After the accident, law enforcement continued their pursuit of the stolen Jeep, as the driver traveled north on Schifferdecker.

A deputy with the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office said the suspect crashed the Jeep Wrangler near J&D Offroad Park, located at Schifferdecker Avenue and Zora Street, and took off on foot through a wooded area.

Around 4:30 p.m., law enforcement officers located the suspect near West Zora Street and Pleasant View Lane; not far from where he crashed the stolen Jeep.

The man was arrested and taken into custody.

Preston Starks, the owner of the Jeep Wrangler, said it was around 7:30 a.m. when he noticed that the vehicle had been stolen from his residence, which is located near Black Cat Road and Fountain Lane.

Deputies with the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office, Missouri State Highway Patrol Troopers and officers with the Joplin Police Department all assisted in the pursuit and apprehension of the male suspect.

Authorities say that suspect now faces charges in Newton County, Jasper County and Joplin.

Authorities say that suspect now faces charges in Newton County, Jasper County and Joplin.