Man arrested after crashing while intoxicated with children in the car

WAYNE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – An Indianapolis man was arrested Saturday morning after driving while intoxicated and crashing with his young children in the car.

M/Trp. Barry Bischoff responded to I-70 near Cambridge City to investigate a single-vehicle crash. When he arrived, he reports seeing a vehicle which appeared to have driven off the roadway coming to rest along a tree line.

M/Trp. Bischoff talked with two men who told him that a man named “Johnson” was driving at the time of the crash. Neither of the men knew “Johnson’s” first name, but said he took off running through the woods. While speaking with the men, M/Trp. Bischoff noticed the smell of alcohol coming from the them as they spoke with him.

During his investigation M/Trp. Bischoff learned there was a 6-year-old girl and a 5-year-old boy in the car at the time of the crash. He also learned that after the crash, two Good Samaritans stopped to check on the people in the vehicle. They both confirmed no one ran from the scene after the crash. Further investigation revealed the children’s father as the driver. He was identified as Eric Goodnight-Bey, 27, of Indianapolis.

M/Trp. Bischoff reports finding beer cans outside the vehicle as well as a bag of white powder substance suspected of being cocaine.

Eric Goodnight-Bey, 27, of Indianapolis (Photo courtesy of the Indiana State Police)

Goodnight-Bey was found to be driving on a suspended drivers license and also had an arrest warrant out of Hamilton County Indiana, the press release said. Goodnight-Bey was transported to the Wayne County Jail where he was formerly booked and arrested on the following charges:

Operating While Intoxicated – Prior, Level 6 Felony

Operating While Intoxicated With Passengers Less Than 18, Level 6 Felony

Possession of Controlled Substance, Level 6 Felony

Driving While Suspended-Prior, Level A Misdemeanor

M/Trp. Bischoff was assisted by the following: Cambridge City Police Department, Wayne County Sheriff’s Department, Reid Hospital E.R., Wayne County DCS, Road 1 Towing.