PLEASANT LAKE, Ind. (WANE) — A Steuben County Sheriff’s Department deputy fired a shot as he chased a suspect through Pleasant Lake Tuesday evening.

Jeremy Tuttle

According to Mike Meeks from the Steuben County Sheriff’s Department, just after 7 p.m., a deputy attempted to pull over a vehicle in the area of C.R. 500 S and C.R. 400 W in Steuben County. The vehicle sped off, though.

The chase progressed into Pleasant Lake, where the suspect crashed along Southwest Riley Square. The driver then got out and ran into a nearby wooded area, Meeks said.

During the foot chase, the deputy fired a single shot at the suspect, Meeks said. The bullet did not strike the suspect and no one was hurt.

The suspect was eventually apprehended.

Jeremy W. Tuttle was booked on charges of Level 5 felony Resisting Law Enforcement with a Vehicle and misdemeanor Resisting Law Enforcement and Driving While Suspended.