GRANT COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A Fort Wayne man was arrested after Indiana State Police said he led them on a chase up Interstate 69 in Grant County Thursday morning.

Around 9:30 a.m., a state trooper tried to stop a Nissan Sentra for traveling 89 mph on I-69, just south of the S.R. 18 interchange. The Nissan did not stop and led the trooper on a pursuit, state police said.

The chase ended when the trooper utilized a “precision immobilization technique” on the Nissan near the S.R. 5 interchange, 12 miles later.

The driver – Kysan Jones, 20, Fort Wayne – was taken into custody.

A search of the Nissan turned up marijuana (individually packaged), a handgun, and THC vape cartridges, state police said.

Jones was booked into the Grant County Jail on charges of resisting law enforcement with a motor vehicle, reckless driving, and possession of marijuana with intent to deliver.