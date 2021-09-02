Man arrested after 100 mph chase in VW Beetle

ASHLEY-HUDSON, Ind. (WANE) — A Fort Wayne man was arrested after police said he led them on a high-speed chase Wednesday night.

Travis L Hess II

It was just before 10 p.m. when Ashley-Hudson Police clocked a Volkswagen Beetle traveling 84 mph in a 55 mph zone along S.R. 4. When officers tried to stop the car, it accelerated.

Police said the car ran multiple stop signs on C.R. 800 West and reached speeds above 100 mph.

The Volkswagen eventually stopped north of C.R. 250 South and the driver was taken into custody, police said.

Travis L Hess II, 23 of Fort Wayne, was arrested and charged with level 6 felony resisting law enforcement with a vehicle, A misdemeanor driving while suspended prior, and C misdemeanor reckless driving.