Man admits to murder the day trial was to begin

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A Fort Wayne man pleaded guilty to murder just before his trial was set to begin Wednesday.

David Lee Cortez-Suel

David Lee Cortez Suel, 53, pleaded guilty in the fatal stabbing of Crystal Holmes, 48, the morning of June 10, 2020, in the 2100 block of Hobson Road.

Police and medics were called around 9:45 a.m. that day after a man called and said a woman reported being robbed. Officers arrived and found Holmes suffering from a stab wound to her chest.

She was transported to a local hospital and died a few hours later.

Detectives determined there was no robbery, but rather the situation was domestic in nature. Suel was arrested that night.

Police credited “citizens in the community” with helping to make the arrest.

A jury was seated Tuesday for Suel’s murder trial. On Wednesday, just before trial proceedings were set to begin, he pleaded guilty.

Suel will be sentenced July 2.