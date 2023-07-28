WARNING: This story contains graphic content not suitable for all readers

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Earlier this week, a Fort Wayne man admitted in Allen Superior Court to molesting a preteen girl as part of a plea agreement that calls for him to serve six years in prison.

Jesse L. Snyder, 29, had been charged with several Level 1 felony counts of child molesting that could’ve landed him in prison for more than a century, according to court records.

Thursday, he pleaded guilty to a Level 4 felony count of child molesting in exchange for a 9-year prison sentence, with three of those years suspended.

According to court documents, Snyder had been accused of molesting the girl in a closet sometime between February and March of 2022 while other witnesses were in the same room as the pair. He also said in an interview with detectives the girl had been flirting with him prior to the molesting.

In interviews with detectives, witnesses who were in the room at the time of the molesting said it sounded like Snyder and the girl were having sex while in the closet. The girl then told her friends later Snyder molested her while in the closet.

Snyder is scheduled to be sentenced Oct. 27.