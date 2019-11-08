Man admits to March shooting at Weisser Park

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A man arrested in connection to a shooting at Weisser Park in March that left another man in critical condition has pleaded guilty.

In a Friday morning hearing inside Allen Superior Court, Keshon L. Rogan pleaded guilty to Aggravated Battery related to the March 4 shooting of 19-year-old Trevon L. Giddens of Fort Wayne in the 3200 block of South Hanna Street.

The shooting happened around 8 p.m. that early March night. Giddens was taken to a local hospital in a personal car before police arrived on the scene.

He was listed in critical condition, from apparent gunshot wounds.

Investigators found shell casings near the park, but it’s unclear where exactly the incident occurred.