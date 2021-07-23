Man admits to killing woman in driveway of Fort Wayne home

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A man arrested in the killing of a woman outside a home in a northeast-side neighborhood last year has pleaded guilty.

Photo of Martrell Weaver provided by the Fort Wayne Police Department.

Martrell S. Weaver pleaded guilty to a charge of Murder in the shooting death of 22-year-old Amanda L. Hoglund just after 5 p.m. June 24, 2020, in the driveway of a home in the 1900 block of Clarmarnic Drive, in the Kingston Park neighborhood near the intersection of North Coliseum and East State boulevards.

Medics pronounced Hoglund dead at the scene. An autopsy confirmed she died of multiple gunshot wounds and her death was ruled a homicide.

Shortly after the shooting, police said witnesses reported seeing a dark-colored SUV leave the scene, and a male was suspected in the shooting. Later, police asked for the public’s help to find Weaver, who they called a “person of interest” in the case.

He was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Service in Mansfield, Ohio, days later, and charged.

The plea agreement with Allen County prosecutors call for Weaver to be sentenced to 50 years. A judge must still accept the deal.

Weaver will be sentenced Sept. 10.