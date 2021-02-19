Man admits to driving drunk in fiery fatal crash

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The New Haven man arrested for driving drunk in a 2019 crash that killed a 21-year-old from Kendallville has pleaded guilty.

Nicholas A. Goyal, 38, pleaded guilty to one count of Operating While Intoxicated Causing Death and three counts of Criminal Recklessness for the Oct. 19, 2019, crash that killed 21-year-old Andrew Carpenter of Kendallville.

Nicholas A. Goyal

Police and medics were called just after 9 p.m. that night to Coliseum Boulevard at Executive Boulevard, between Lima and Goshen roads, on a report of a crash. Police said a Buick LaCrosse T-boned a Mazda CX-7 when the SUV turned onto Coliseum Boulevard from a Subway restaurant.

A fire broke out after the crash.

Four people from the SUV were taken to a local hospital, including one – Carpenter – with life-threatening injuries. According to court records, Carpenter, who had been riding in the back seat, suffered head trauma and was placed in a medically induced coma at the hospital, and died 10 days later.

According to a probable cause affidavit, the driver of the Buick – Goyal – said he was driving eastbound on Coliseum Boulevard when the Mazda pulled out in front of him. Police noted in the affidavit that Goyal had “slurred speech” and fumbled with his driver’s license as he retrieved it.

A portable breath test showed Goyal had a breath alcohol concentration of .235 percent, according to the affidavit. He was detained and taken in for a blood draw, which found he had a .24 blood alcohol concentration – three times the legal limit.

Police learned the Mazda turned on a green light and Goyal’s Buick disregarded its red light, the affidavit said.

Data taken from Goyal’s Buick showed he was traveling 57 mph just ahead of the crash and he hit the brakes a half-second before the impact, the affidavit said. The speed limit in the area is 45 mph.

Goyal’s plea agreement calls for him to serve 10 years – 6 in prison followed by 4 on probation. A judge must still accept the deal.

Goyal will be sentenced March 26.