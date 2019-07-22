Man admits to double shooting at Link’s

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A man arrested in a double shooting at a southeast-side eatery last September has pleaded guilty.

Gabriel A. Hicks pleaded guilty to two counts of Attempted Murder for the Sept. 21, 2018, shooting at Link’s at 1711 E. Creighton Ave. that left 35-year-old Michael A. Paige Jr. and 28-year-old Frank E. Paige, both of Fort Wayne, badly hurt.

Police were called to Link’s around 9:15 a.m. that September morning, and arrived to find two victims, one inside the restaurant and the other in the parking lot. Investigators believe the shooting started inside the restaurant and then continued outside.

Hicks was named a suspect in the shootings three days later. He was arrested in Indianapolis a week and a half later.

The plea agreement calls for Hicks to serve 56 years in prison followed by 4 years probation. As part of the deal, prosecutors will drop a sentence enhancement.

A judge must still accept the deal.

Hicks will be sentenced Aug. 22.