Michigan man admits he killed deer with hammer after video surfaces

POTTERVILLE, Mich. (AP) — Authorities say a man admitted that he killed a deer with a hammer in Eaton County after video of the incident was posted on social media.
The Department of Natural Resources says the 23-year-old man from Potterville was located Wednesday night, about an hour after an off-duty conservation officer was told about the video.
The suspect claimed he was trying to ease the deer’s misery after a car-deer crash. The man surrendered the partially butchered deer.
The Eaton County prosecutor will review the case for possible charges.
