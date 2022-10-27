FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The man accused of stabbing two New Haven Police officers as they worked to apprehend him after he reportedly made suicidal threats has pleaded guilty.

Brandon M. Gardner of New Haven pleaded guilty to charges of Level 3 felony Aggravated Battery, Level 5 felony Battery, and Level 6 felony Residential Entry during a hearing in Allen Superior Court Wednesday.

It was the morning of Dec. 13, 2021, when New Haven Police were called to a home in the 1700 block of Lopshire Drive, in the Highland Terrace neighborhood just off Minnich Road after a family member reported a 18-year-old man there was making suicidal threats. When officers arrived, the man – identified later as Gardner – ran from the home and began trying to break into neighboring homes, police said.

Gardner got into a home, ran through the backyard, then broke into a second home, police said. There, he tried unsuccessfully to jump a fence.

At that home, officers tried to take the man into custody, but he resisted, police said.

During a struggle, two officers were stabbed with a pocket knife, police said. They suffered non-life-threatening injuries with stab wounds to their lower bodies and they were hospitalized.

Both were released from the hospital later that day.

Gardner was arrested and charged with a slew of felonies including Attempted Murder. His deal with Allen County prosecutors drops that most-serious charge, as well as additional charges of Battery, and Resisting Law Enforcement.

Gardner is scheduled to be sentenced Nov. 29. The plea agreement calls for him to be sentenced to 20 years in prison.