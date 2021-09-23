Man accused of shooting Posey County Sheriff’s deputy makes first court appearance

POSEY COUNTY, Ind (WEHT) – The man accused of shooting a Posey County Sheriff’s deputy made his first appearance in court on Thursday.

Paul Wiltshire, 70, is charged with attempted murder after police say he shot Deputy Bryan Hicks during a welfare check at his home on Saturday. There is no update on the condition of Deputy Hicks.

An Eyewitness News team member in the courtroom said Wiltshire appeared confused for much of the hearing. Wiltshire was taken into the courtroom about 15 minutes early. He fell asleep, and had to be woken up to begin the proceedings.

At one point, Wiltshire said he asked his doctor why he did what he did. He said the doctor told him after he had his stroke he was sometimes not able to tell right from wrong, at that point the judge asked Wiltshire to stop speaking.

The judge ordered Wiltshire to remain in jail under a $1 million bond and to appear in court again tomorrow.