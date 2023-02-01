FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A man accused of fatally shooting his mom’s supposed killer in 2021 entered a plea agreement Wednesday, according to court documents.

Ahmad Pearson, also known as Ahmad Thomas according to court documents, was arrested by Fort Wayne Police back in August 2021 and charged with murder in connection to the shooting death of 40-year-old Travis Jones.

Twilah Newmon-Thomas, Pearson’s mother, had been found dead in a vehicle outside a southeast Fort Wayne apartment complex in 2020, and a suspect in that killing matched the description of Jones, court documents revealed.

The next year, Pearson, then 21, was accused of chasing Jones down in a car before shooting him multiple times and bragging about it on social media.

Documents released Wednesday said Pearson has now pleaded guilty to use of a firearm and voluntary manslaughter charges. Pearson’s murder charge would be dismissed if the judge accepts the plea agreement. He would spend between 20 and 40 years in prison.

The sentencing for Pearson is set for March 16.