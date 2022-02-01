Man accused of shooting 3 at Fort Wayne gas station found competent for trial

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A man accused of gunning down three young men at a Fort Wayne gas station a year ago has been found fit to stand trial.

A judge found that based on reports from three different doctors, Joseph D. Bossard “as the ability to understand the proceedings and assist in the preparation of his defense,” according to a filing this week in Allen Superior Court. Bossard had a competency hearing Jan. 10.

Bossard’s 4-day trial is set to begin Aug. 16.

Joseph D. Bossard

The 33-year-old Bossard faces two found of murder, one count of of attempted murder, and other charges of aggravated battery and criminal recklessness related to the triple shooting at the Shell gas station at 3170 E. State Blvd., at Hobson Road, on Feb. 17, 2021.

Anderson Retic, 19, and Joshua Cole Cooper, 19, both of Fort Wayne, were killed in the incident. Jaylin Rice, 20, was hospitalized.

Fort Wayne Police were dispatched to the area on reports of a problem unknown, according to the police activity log. As officers were on the way, a shooting was reported at the gas station.

Responding officers found a vehicle crashed into a snow bank along Hobson Road a 1/2 mile south, with three males inside suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Two were pronounced dead at the scene by medics. Another was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

According to a probable cause affidavit released Thursday, Bossard arrived gas station in a red Chevrolet Silverado pickup and bought a pack of cigarettes. Inside the store, Bossard got into “some kind of verbal confrontation with three young male black subjects” who were in the store shopping.

After leaving the store, surveillance video showed Bossard circle the three whom he’d been arguing with in his truck and almost hit one of them in the process, according to the affidavit. The pickup then drove off eastbound on State Boulevard.

Two minutes later, the same truck returned to the gas station and pulled up directly behind the their vehicle, the affidavit said. Bossard got out of his truck and “briskly” walked up to the driver’s side door and fired a handgun inside.

The car drove off as Bossard fired, and Bossard ran back to his truck and pursued southbound, the surveillance camera shows, according to the affidavit.

Shell casings were found both around the gas pump and around the crashed vehicle a short ways away, the affidavt said.

After the shooting, police released an image of the suspect. Bossard was tracked to a home in the 2200 block of Laverne Avenue.

Negotiators tried to contact him inside for almost two hours with no response before tactical officers shot a chemical agent in the home and he surrendered peacefully.

Bossard declined to speak with officers after he was taken into custody, the affidavit said.

Inside Bossard’s home, police found one 9mm handgun and one .380 caliber handgun, the affidavit said.

Prosecutors will also seek a sentence enhancement because Bossard is alleged to have committed the crimes with a firearm.