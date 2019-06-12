Man accused of secretly videotaping tanning salon patrons

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) A Sullivan, Indiana man is facing three felony counts of voyeurism for allegedly using his cellphone to secretly videotape patrons at a tanning salon where he worked.

According to Indiana State Police, an investigation began on April 18, 2019 after the Sullivan County Police Department received a complaint from a woman who claimed she had been videotaped while she was at the salon.

She said a cellphone was in a vent in the tanning room she had used.

A warrant was issued for the cellphone of Norman L. Parnell, 50, of Sullivan who had been working at the salon at the time.

Indiana State Police joined the investigation to download the content of the phone. Due to the length of time it took to identify all the victims in the case, the investigation became prolonged.

On June 11, the case was reviewed by the Sullivan County prosecutor and charges were filed against Parnell.

Parnell was arrested without incident Wednesday morning and posted bond.