FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The circumstances around what happened on Dec. 23, 2021 around 10:30 p.m. at a home on Lima Road is what an Allen Superior Court will have to decide Friday after defense and prosecution rested Thursday afternoon.

Forensic evidence Thursday morning provided evidence that all three guns found at the home of Edward and Alexia Quinn were fired, including Edward Quinn’s 45 caliber CZ pistol, Alexia’s 9 mm SCCY handgun and a Taurus G2c 40 caliber, owned by Henry C. Meyers, Jr., the 39-year-old charged with murder for the death of Alexia. He also was charged with criminal recklessness and battery charges related to an incident earlier that day with his wife, Julia Meyers.

Defendant testifies he fired his gun in self-defense

Meyers took the stand Thursday and got emotional during his testimony, using a tissue to wipe his eyes. He swore Alexia Quinn pulled a gun on him first as he entered the home to get his kids, who were attending a Christmas party there. Then, as he swatted her gun away and got out his own, Edward Quinn entered the area with a gun behind his back.

Wise Thompson, Meyers’ uncle, said his nephew has no criminal record and is a licensed gun owner.

Defendant Henry Meyers removes shirt to show four wounds to torso

On the stand, Quinn, a former neighbor of Meyers, said several times he reacted after he saw Meyers pointing a gun at his wife and feared for her safety. Then, he fired multiple times, quoted in the probable cause affidavit that he “could not recall how many times he fired,” reiterating that in his testimony.

As Meyers stumbled back, he swung around to fire rounds in an arc before getting outside and collapsing, maybe 20 feet away from the Quinns’ home. Hit above his heart, his abdomen and his liver, he lay on the ground as he “bled out,” holding his chest to attempt to stanch the wound, he said.

Luckily, one of the young party goers, David Newsom, told WANE 15 he had called 911 after he saw Meyers arrive with a gun and was alarmed at the sight. Newsom testified Wednesday and said he’d been released by the court and could speak.

Police and EMS got Meyers to Parkview Regional Medical Center where he underwent surgery and recovered in the intensive care unit.

The jury saw those wounds Thursday as Meyers unbuttoned his blue dress shirt. An abnormality in his stomach area was the result of losing half his belly button, Meyers told the jury.

Court misspells defendant’s surname: it’s Meyers

It should be pointed out that court documents have not spelled Meyers’ name correctly. At least, the spelling in court documents was not how Meyers spelled his name when he took the stand Thursday to explain his side. His name has an extra “e.” His defense attorney, Nikos Nakos, confirmed the spelling with two “e”s.

A fight between Meyers and his wife led to the day’s tragedy, but she still lives at the home.

The morning of the incident, Meyers was fighting over an extramarital affair his wife, Julia, had with a co-worker that had not been cleared with Henry. Safe to say, his marriage is an “open” one, he testified.

David Newsom, a friend of both families involved in the case, testified Wednesday and said he called 911 when Meyers arrived at the home.

While he was fighting with her that day in their bedroom, he misfired his gun as he was putting it on his side of the bed in preparation of changing his clothes, he said. But as an experienced gun user who repeated several times that he “always” carries his gun with him, he “took the round out of the chamber and emptied the clip,” he said. Then he put on the safety.

Still upset with Julia – who testified in court during the trial this week and sat forlornly on a bench outside the courtroom after Thursday’s proceedings – he took the empty gun and threatened her. He admitted that he also “choked her a little bit,” something which he took full accounting for and said he was ashamed for that action.

In the probable cause affidavit, it states that the defendant “held a pillow over her chest and placed the gun against the pillow pointed at her.” But Meyers said his wife was holding the pillow against herself as a shield.

Discovery of marijuana in son’s bedroom set him off

Meyers, who said he does not use drugs, had been upset, he said, when he discovered marijuana in his 16-year-old son’s room and then discovered that his 14-year-old daughter was over at the Quinns’ home where older kids were.

“Why the hell is my 14-year-old daughter at this grown up party?” he demanded to know, according to his testimony. “Are you ready?” a phrase that popped up in a probable cause affidavit was not a threat, but rather asking his wife if she was ready to go get her daughter at this house.

Meyers was basically beside himself when he discovered both his teens were at the Quinns’ home and by the time he arrived there, with Julia in tow, he was in a state. He doesn’t recall saying what appeared in the probable cause about killing Julia, himself and the kids, he testified.

Quinn and Meyers knew each other from the ‘old neighborhood’

He does recall being invited into the Quinns’ home, primarily because they all knew each other from “the old neighborhood,” according to Edward Quinn, who also took the stand Thursday. Was Meyers drunk? Some were worried about that, and there was an open Colt 45 in Meyers’ car, but there’s no indication he was drunk when he arrived at the Quinns’ home.

“We started to have a normal conversation,” Meyers testified, who added that he “was allowed to walk in.”

“Then Mrs. Quinn pulled out her gun and pointed it right at my face. The only thing I could do is react,” Meyers testified. “I’ve never had a gun pointed at me, let alone at my face.”

Wise Thompson, Meyers’ uncle who attended court Thursday, said Meyers has a factory job and works on cars on the side. Several of Meyers’ supporters left the courtroom noisily after they objected to the course of questioning by Chief Deputy Prosecutor Tom Chaille and Nakos’ numerous objections being overruled by Superior Court Judge Steven Godfrey.

Both prosecution and defense asked Quinn and Meyers why they didn’t call 911 instead of continuing the drama.

“They’re basically railroading him,” Thompson said after court ended Thursday, adding that Meyers has no criminal record. “Everything they objected to, the judge allowed.” Thompson said both of Meyers’ kids testified earlier this week on Meyers’ behalf.

Why guns were drawn so quickly is anyone’s guess. Newsom said he heard voices and he heard the shots being fired, but didn’t witness the shooting. The kids were playing games and had planned a kind of white elephant Christmas gift swap.

Newsom described Meyers as “aggressive” when he arrived at the Quinn home, and “was asking for his kids.” Newsom was a student at New Tech Academy at Wayne High School with Meyers’ son.

Closing statements start Friday morning. The jury will then deliberate Meyers’ fate. Along with the murder charge, he faces Level 5 battery and Level 6 felony criminal recklessness. A Level 3 felony criminal confinement charge was dropped, Nakos said.