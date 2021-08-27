Man accused of committing quadruple homicide granted permission for forensic psychologist

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A judge has granted the man accused of killing a woman and her three children permission to hire a forensic psychologist.

In June, police arrested Cohen Hancz-Barron on four counts of Murder related to the June 2 deaths of 26-year-old Sarah N. Zent and her children, 5-year-old Carter Zent, 3-year-old Ashton Zent, and 2-year-old Aubree Zent, in a home at 2904 Gay St.

Each died of stab wounds, and police called it a “gruesome” scene.

On Thursday, the judge allowed up to $2,000 dollars for his request for a psychologist.

Court documents show a witness said Hancz-Barron and the mother were a couple, but the victim’s family said they weren’t dating at the time of the killings. The family of the victims isn’t ready to talk about this update yet.

Allen County Prosecutors are pursuing life without parole for Hancz-Barron.