Man accused in Walmart baseball bat beating death now facing murder charge

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) The man accused of beating another man with a baseball bat outside a Fort Wayne Walmart back in March was charged with murder during a court hearing Friday morning.

Levi A. Arnold had previously been charged with Attempted Murder, Aggravated Battery, Battery Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury and Resisting Law Enforcement.

The beating took place on the morning of March 7 outside the Apple Glen Walmart.

Police were called there that morning on a report of a suspicious person driving around the parking lot wearing a black ski mask. Before officers arrived, they were told the person was beating someone with a baseball bat. The person was identified as Arnold who left the area before police arrived. He was later arrested.

The beating victim, 44-year-old Damarcus Walker, was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. He died April 11 of “Tracheal Narrowing and Cerebral Edema and Hemorrhage Due to Complications from Blunt Force Injuries of the Head,” an autopsy found. On July 17 the Allen County Coroner’s Office ruled his death a homicide.

Friday’s hearing was scheduled to determine Arnold’s competency, however a doctor’s evaluation has not yet been completed. Another hearing has been scheduled for August 14.

With the addition of the murder count, Arnold was ordered held without bond.