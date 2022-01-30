Man accused in Illinois police officers’ shootings seeks new lawyer

Crime

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

KANKAKEE, Ill. (AP) — A man accused in a shooting that killed one northern Illinois police officer and critically wounded another is seeking a new lawyer.

The lawyer for Darius D. Sullivan of Bourbonnais has withdrawn from the case without giving a reason. Sullivan’s next court date is March 7.

Prosecutors say two officers were shot as they were investigating a complaint about dogs that were barking in a car parked outside of a hotel in Bradley, Illinois. Sullivan, who is 25, and 26-year-old Xandria Harris are charged with first-degree murder and attempted murder in that attack. Both have pleaded not guilty.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss