Man accused in Illinois police officers’ shootings seeks new lawyer

KANKAKEE, Ill. (AP) — A man accused in a shooting that killed one northern Illinois police officer and critically wounded another is seeking a new lawyer.

The lawyer for Darius D. Sullivan of Bourbonnais has withdrawn from the case without giving a reason. Sullivan’s next court date is March 7.

Prosecutors say two officers were shot as they were investigating a complaint about dogs that were barking in a car parked outside of a hotel in Bradley, Illinois. Sullivan, who is 25, and 26-year-old Xandria Harris are charged with first-degree murder and attempted murder in that attack. Both have pleaded not guilty.