Man accused in deadly Kendallville gas station shooting to have psychological exam

KENDALLVILLE, Ind. (WANE) — The man suspected of randomly shooting three customers at a Kendallville gas station late last month made his first appearance in a Noble County court Wednesday.

Matthew Rodriguez (Photo courtesy of the Noble County Sheriff’s Department)

Matthew D. Rodriguez faces a charge of Murder and two counts of Attempted Murder related to the June 27 shooting at the Gallops gas station in the 1200 block of North Street that left one man dead and two others hurt.

In Noble Superior Court Wednesday, Rodriguez indicated he plans to pursue a defense of “mental disease or defect.” To confirm that, a judge ordered him to undergo psychological and psychiatric examinations.

Rodriquez was ordered held without bond.

BACKGROUND:

It was just before midnight when police and medics were called to the gas station on a reported shooting. A caller said multiple people had been shot.

At the gas station, one man – 32-year-old Justin M. Smead – was pronounced dead. Two others – Alyssa Jeffries and Blake Lewis – were hospitalized in critical condition.

Police identified Rodriguez as a suspect in the shooting after his sister called police and said Rodriquez came to her home in a “irate, crazy and insane” state and said he shot three people, according to court records.

Rodriguez was eventually located at an eastern Ohio rest stop on June 30. He was taken into custody after a short standoff with police there and extradited back to Indiana.

Rodriguez’s next court date is Sept. 7.