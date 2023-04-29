WARREN R.I. (WPRI) — A 76-year-old nursing home patient has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of his 81-year-old roommate.

Police were called to Crestwood Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Warren, Rhode Island, just after 10 p.m. Thursday for the “sudden death” of a male patient.

The staff told police that a nurse had gone to check on the two men when the suspect, identified as Robert Hill, barred her from entering, according to court documents. She eventually forced her way inside and found Hill standing over the victim. They believe Hill suffocated his roommate using pillow stuffing.

Court documents say Hill was removed from the room and later told employees, “He tried to kill me first. He’s been trying to kill me for five, ten years.”

At his arraignment, Hill was ordered held without bail and to undergo a competency evaluation. He’s due back in court May 8.

Nexstar’s WPRI visited the nursing home Friday following the release of the court documents, but staff was unable to comment due to this being an active investigation.

Caleb O’Blenis, a local resident whose grandmother lives at the senior facility, said he would never have expected such an alleged crime to occur at a nursing home.

“Just the concept of that is kinda scary, knowing a relative of mine could be on the other end of it,” O’Blenis said. “It’s definitely terrifying to hear about.”