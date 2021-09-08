Man, 59, shot during argument inside Marion home

MARION, Ind. (WANE) — An Indianapolis man was hospitalized after he was shot in the chest at a Marion home Tuesday night.

Police and medics were called just before 10 p.m. to a home a 909 W. 10th St. on a report of a gunshot victim there. Officers arrived to find 59-year-old Jeffrey Whitehead down on the floor of a front room suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest.

According to Marion Police, Whitehead and another man were arguing in the home for an unknown reason when the other man pulled out a handgun and shot Whitehead. The man then ran out of the back door of the home, police said.

Whitehead was taken to a Marion hospital then transferred to a Fort Wayne hospital. He was listed in stable condition, police said.

Police have not identified the suspect.

Police said the investigation was “active.”

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Marion Police at (765) 662-9981 or Crime Stoppers at (765) 662-TIPS.