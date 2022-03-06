CHICAGO, Ill. (AP) — Authorities say a 24-year-old man has been charged with the attempted murder of two Chicago police officers at an outdoor hot dog stand.

Kailon Harris-Caldwell was taken into custody shortly after the shooting Friday morning.

He was charged Saturday with two counts of attempted murder, one felony count of possession of a controlled substance and a misdemeanor count of possession of cannabis.

Harris-Caldwell was ordered held on $1 million bail. Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown says the two police officers’ injuries were not life-threatening.