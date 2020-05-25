Man, 20, charged in nursing home assault recorded on video

This undated photo provided by the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office shows Jaden T. Hayden. The 20-year-old Detroit nursing home patient was charged Sunday, May 24, 2020, with beating his 75-year-old roommate in an assault that authorities say the younger man recorded on his cellphone and posted on social media. Hayden was not a long-term resident of the nursing home, the attorney told WJXK-TV. (Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office via AP)

DETROIT (AP) — A 20-year-old Detroit nursing home patient has been charged with assault for allegedly beating his 75-year-old roommate and recording it on video.

The Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office says Jaden T. Hayden of Ypsilanti was charged with two counts of assault, larceny and two counts of stealing a financial transaction device. Hayden was sharing a room with Norman Bledsoe when authorities allege that he set up a cellphone and recorded himself beating the older man.

Prosecutors say Hayden told nursing home workers who found Bledsoe bleeding on May 15 that Bledsoe had fallen out of bed. Bledsoe was taken to a hospital for head injuries.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.