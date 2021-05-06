Madison man arrested on 2 counts of child molestation involving girls under the age of 14

VERSAILLES, Ind. (WANE) – A Madison man was arrested for two counts of Child Molesting on Wednesday.

The investigation by Detective Nathaniel Adams began in January of 2020 when the Indiana State Police (ISP) was contacted after two girls came forward and claimed they had been molested while at a residence in Jefferson County.

The suspect in the case was identified as Kent “Jason” Koehler, 48, ISP said.

During the course of the investigation, detectives report learning that Koehler allegedly inappropriately touched two girls under the age of 14 on more than one occasion when they visited him in his home.

At the conclusion of the investigation, the case was presented to the Jefferson County Prosecutor’s Office for review, ISP said. As a result, an arrest warrant was issued for Koehler on two counts of Child Molesting, Level 4 Felony.

Troopers report finding Koehler at his home in Jefferson County Wednesday where he was taken into custody. Koehler was incarcerated at the Jefferson County Jail pending his initial appearance in court.

The Indiana State Police was assisted by the Child Advocacy Center, Madison, Indiana.