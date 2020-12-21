Madison County councilman accused of child seduction, possession of child porn

ANDERSON, Ind. (WANE) A Madison County councilman turned himself into police and was arrested Monday afternoon for alleged child seduction and possession of child pornography.

According to Indiana State Police, a criminal investigation began in late August after they received information regarding a possible case of child seduction.

The investigation involved multiple interviews and the analysis of electronic devices which led to the discovery of pornographic evidence.

That evidence was presented to the Madison County Prosecutor’s Office and following a review an arrest warrant was issued for Steven Sumner, 52, of Anderson.

He faces felony charges of child seduction and possession of child pornography. No other details were provided.