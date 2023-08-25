FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A man caught with drugs and merchandise at Macy’s in 2022 was sentenced Friday in Allen Superior Court.

An Allen County judge sentenced Nicholas Norman to 14 years in prison with two years suspended. Norman was convicted of robbery resulting in bodily injury.

Fort Wayne Police were called to the department store in Glenbrook Square on Nov. 23 after a customer reported that mall security and possibly an “undercover officer” were fighting with a man.

A loss prevention officer at the store told police 29-year-old Norman tried to leave with about $1,304 worth of merchandise without paying, court documents said.

The loss prevention officer said he stopped Norman after he had passed all points of sale, which is when the altercation began. However, Norman told police he walked toward the doors but never left the last point of sale, according to court documents.

An officer spoke with Norman and noticed he had a folded tin foil wrapper, which Norman then confirmed was his “paraphernalia”. Investigators later confirmed there were fentanyl pills inside.

Norman was charged with robbery resulting in bodily injury, a Level 3 felony, and possession of cocaine or a narcotic drug, a Level 6 felony. The judge accepted a plea agreement Friday that dismissed the drug charge.

The judge ruled Macy’s would be awarded $207.50 in the case.