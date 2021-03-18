Lutheran Hospital nurse admits to stealing medication intended for patients

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A Lutheran Hospital nurse has been arrested after admitting to stealing medication intended for patients.

According to the probable cause affidavit, on Feb. 3, Patrick Griffin, 42, was working as a nurse at Lutheran Hospital when he “knowingly and intentionally stole medications (Morphine, Dilaudid, Baclofen and Gabapentin) that were intended for patients currently tended to at Lutheran Hospital.”

The day prior, a Charge Nurse talked with Lutheran Hospital’s Resident Nurse Manager about his suspicions that Griffin was stealing and mishandling medications.

Court documents show that Griffin had ordered pain medications for a long-term patient which could be administered every two hours. When the resident nurse manager spoke with the patient, who was eligible to receive the dosage, the patient said they had only received the medication once a day.

The resident nurse manager spoke with Griffin who admitted to taking medications and using them on himself during his shift. Court documents show that Griffin then willingly emptied his pockets and pulled out vials of morphine and dilaudid along with pills of gabapentin and baclofen.

On Feb. 5, an off duty officer was at the hospital spoke with the hospital’s risk manager who reported that Griffin stole several pain medications from the hospital while he was working on Feb. 3. She added that Griffin admitted to stealing the medications for the past year while working.

Griffin was interviewed by officers at the Fort Wayne Police Department where he admitted to stealing the medication for approximately one month to help treat a previous back injury.

According to court documents, Griffin was schedule to appear in court Thursday and has his first hearing on May 5.