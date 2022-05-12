FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)– When Fort Wayne Police officers arrived at the scene, the first thing they noticed was blood.

A lot of blood.

In the home, there was a trail of blood running up the stairs. That led an officer to more blood covering every surface of the kitchen. There was blood in the bathroom, blood in the hallways and more in the family room, according to Allen County Superior court documents.

They also found a man badly battered.

Now, that man’s boyfriend is facing a felony count of domestic battery with a deadly weapon.

Police arrested 28-year-old Michael G. Perez after they were called to a home at around 2:30 a.m. after being called there in connection to a possible battery.

After following the blood, officers found a man sitting on a couch in the family room suffering from several injuries.

A gash across the palm of the right hand. A bloody nose. A cut on the victim’s right ankle. Multiple scrapes to the face.

The victim said his boyfriend, Michael Perez Jr., attacked him after they had returned from a night of drinking.

The two were arguing, and as the victim began walking up the stairs, Perez grabbed him by the hair and pulled him onto the floor of the family room.

Perez began beating the victim viciously, to the point where he lost consciousness.

Upon regaining consciousness, the victim attempted to go up the stairs again when Perez grabbed him by the hair again and began swinging a knife. He cut him several times, the man told police.

Police booked Perez into Allen County Jail on a charge of domestic battery causing serious bodily injury, domestic battery by means of a deadly weapon and criminal recklessness by means of a deadly weapon. He had a $25,000 bond.

Allen County Prosecutors formally charged him with one count of domestic battery by means of a deadly weapon earlier this week.