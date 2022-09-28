LOGANSPORT, Ind. (WANE) — A Cass County arrest warrant alleging child molestation and exploitation led to the arrest of a Logansport man Tuesday, according to state police.

Justin Bault, 40, was arrested during a traffic stop on state Route 25 and Cass County road 350 N on three counts of alleged child molestation and one count of alleged child exploitation.

An Indiana State Police detective started an investigation Aug. 2 after receiving reports that two girls had possibly been molested in Cass County. State police say evidence found during the investigation revealed that Bault allegedly molested two girls at separate times when they were approximately 7 years old.

Bault was taken to Cass County Jail after his arrest.