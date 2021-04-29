Lock up: FWPD projects increase in theft in warmer months

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Be sure to lock your doors and roll up your windows, the Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) is reminding the public of safety measures to prevent stolen property during the warmer months.

If you are out of town, Sgt. Jeremy Webb, FWPD spokesman says to “make sure you stop your newspaper, maybe you get a neighbor to put your mail up. Let your neighbor know ‘hey, I’ll be out of town, nobody should be at my house’.”

Sgt. Webb told WANE 15’s Briana Brownlee that these tips are to prevent Fort Wayne residents from falling victim of a crime of opportunity. He said doing the small and simple things that are usually overlooked could add resistance and helps deter criminals.

According to FWPD’s statics from 2020, the most common crimes in the warmer months are burglaries, car jackings and theft. Police tracked that there are nearly 200 more burglaries in the summer compared to winter, more than 500 thefts in the summer and nearly 100 more car jackings.

“You’ll be surprised how many people get their vehicles broke in and their doors aren’t locked,” Sgt. Webb said. “It’s just an easy crime of opportunity.”

Another increase police are seeing is the number of Juvenile Investigations. The stats showed that nearly 300 more juvenile investigations are open in the summer compared to the winter months.



“Parents are working, they can’t watch their kids, they not supervising their kids as much because many of them can’t,” Sgt. Webb said. “There’s a lot of single parent households and there’s a lot two parents households where both parents are working as well. So you have more kids out in the street without much supervision.”

Here is a look at the last statics reported by Fort Wayne Police department. The numbers compare March 2020 to March 2021.