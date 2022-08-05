FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Fort Wayne man who killed a woman and her three children in their southeast-side home more than a year ago will spend the rest of his life in prison.

Cohen B. Hancz-Barron

Cohen B. Hancz-Barron, 22, was sentenced to life without the possibility of parole during a hearing inside Allen Superior Court on Friday afternoon.

In May, a jury found Hancz-Barron guilty on four counts of murder for the June 2, 2021, deaths of 26-year-old Sarah Zent and her children, Carter Mathew Zent, 5; Ashton Duwayne Zent, 3; and Aubree Christine Zent, 2, in a home at 2904 Gay St.

Each died of multiple stab wounds.

Police and medics were called around 10:45 a.m. to the home a block south of East Pontiac Street on a problem unknown, according to the police activity log. Inside the home, police said they found a “gruesome” scene – all three children dead face down on a bed, and their mother kneeling beside it, also dead.

Hancz-Barron was quickly identified as a suspect, and police tracked him to a Lafayette apartment complex, where he was arrested that afternoon.

Allen County prosecutors sought life without parole for Hancz-Barron. After a four day trial, a jury found him guilty in the killings, and of the penalty enhancement of life without parole.

Friday, a judge made it official.

After the sentencing, a butterfly release was held to honor the victims.