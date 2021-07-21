Lexington man arrested on multiple child pornography charges

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A Jefferson County man was arrested on multiple child pornography charges Wednesday.

According to Indiana State Police, in April 2021, 74-year-old Vic Weil of Hanover, Indiana, was arrested for Child Solicitation and Sexual Misconduct with a Minor. Information gained from Weil’s case led officers to investigate 35-year-old Matthew Riddle of Lexington, Indiana.

On July 13, 2021, after getting a warrant, police searched Riddle’s digital devices for child pornography. After collecting information from the search and investigation, investigators requested an arrest warrant, according to police.

On Wednesday, investigators arrested Riddle on three counts of Possession of Child Pornography, each a Level 5 Felony, and Two counts of Possession of Child Pornography, each a Level 6 Felony.

Riddle was arrested without incident and transported to the Jefferson County Jail.

This case is still under investigation.