Lethal pills believed to be Fentanyl are circulating around Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne Police are searching for the supplier of pills that have killed some users.

Police said in a news release that in the last few weeks, officers have investigated several instances where drug paraphernalia and drugs have been found at several scenes. Victims required immediate medical care, and died in some cases, police said.

A similar drug was found at each scene – a light blue pill marked with an “M” or “30.” Police said the pills had been sold as Percocet but after testing, police believe they are Fentanyl.

Results of additional testing are pending.

“We are very concerned that if people take these pills there is a high likelihood of severe medical problems and possible death,” police spokesperson Sgt. Sofia Rosales-Scatena said. “This is not a scare tactic.”

Police asked that anyone with information about where these pills are coming from call Crime Stoppers at 436-STOP or leave a tip on the FWPD Drug Tip link at FWPD.org.

“Prescription pills are one of the largest drugs problems we face,” Rosales-Scatena said. “If you are buying what you think are legitimate pills on the street chances are you are buying fake pills and the items are not what you think them to be. Most of these pills are Fentanyl and they have serious and sometimes deadly consequences.”

If you need help with addiction, please call the HART Help And Recovery Team at (260) 427-5801.